Exane BNP Paribas lifts United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UAL] gained 2.99% or 1.57 points to close at $54.01 with a heavy trading volume of 9873720 shares. The company report on March 7, 2023 that United Airlines to Present at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference.

United will present at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on Tuesday, March 14, beginning at 7:50 a.m. CT / 8:50 a.m. ET.

The live webcast will be available on the investor relations section of United’s website at ir.united.com. The company will archive the audio webcast on the website within 24 hours of the presentation, and the webcast will be available for a limited time.

It opened the trading session at $53.18, the shares rose to $55.0401 and dropped to $52.87, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UAL points out that the company has recorded 52.96% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -76.85% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.33M shares, UAL reached to a volume of 9873720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $57.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2023, representing the official price target for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on UAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 50.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAL in the course of the last twelve months was 14.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for UAL stock

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.95. With this latest performance, UAL shares gained by 5.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.95 for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.75, while it was recorded at 52.89 for the last single week of trading, and 41.44 for the last 200 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.51 and a Gross Margin at +8.92. United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.64.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.98.

United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. go to 59.46%.

An analysis of insider ownership at United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]

There are presently around $11,452 million, or 60.70% of UAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,156,084, which is approximately 3.921% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 24,070,249 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.3 billion in UAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $929.57 million in UAL stock with ownership of nearly 3.65% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Airlines Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 317 institutional holders increased their position in United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UAL] by around 30,100,114 shares. Additionally, 203 investors decreased positions by around 15,130,694 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 166,804,528 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,035,336 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAL stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,053,324 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 2,340,407 shares during the same period.