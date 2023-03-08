Compass Inc. [COMP] Revenue clocked in at $6.52 billion, up 39.48% YTD: What’s Next?

Compass Inc. [NYSE: COMP] plunged by -$0.11 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $3.365 during the day while it closed the day at $3.25. The company report on March 1, 2023 that Compass to Present at 2023 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP), a leading technology-enabled residential real estate brokerage, today announced that Robert Reffkin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Kalani Reelitz, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2023 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 9, 2023. The session is scheduled to begin at 11:35 a.m. ET / 8:35 a.m. PT.

A live webcast of the event and any related presentation materials will be available at https://cc.webcasts.com/morg007/030623a_js/?entity=100_PSJS8JN and the event will be available as a replay under the Events & Presentations section on the Compass Investor Relations website, https://investors.compass.com.

Compass Inc. stock has also loss -9.97% of its value over the past 7 days. However, COMP stock has declined by -0.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 18.18% and gained 39.48% year-on date.

The market cap for COMP stock reached $1.25 billion, with 436.66 million shares outstanding and 406.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, COMP reached a trading volume of 3843201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMP shares is $4.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Compass Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $7 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Compass Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Compass Point analysts kept a Buy rating on COMP stock. On June 15, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for COMP shares from 9 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compass Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

Compass Inc. [COMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.97. With this latest performance, COMP shares dropped by -27.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.66 for Compass Inc. [COMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.43, while it was recorded at 3.22 for the last single week of trading, and 3.48 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Compass Inc. [COMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.62 and a Gross Margin at +10.21. Compass Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.00.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.09.

Compass Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

There are presently around $926 million, or 67.10% of COMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COMP stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 132,365,273, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,629,414 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $125.55 million in COMP stocks shares; and ANTIPODES PARTNERS LTD, currently with $65.96 million in COMP stock with ownership of nearly 38.833% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Compass Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Compass Inc. [NYSE:COMP] by around 14,703,218 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 20,423,562 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 249,851,836 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 284,978,616 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COMP stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,542,079 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 7,846,119 shares during the same period.