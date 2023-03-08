Clarivate Plc [CLVT] moved down -2.08: Why It’s Important

Clarivate Plc [NYSE: CLVT] traded at a low on 03/07/23, posting a -2.08 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.85. The company report on March 1, 2023 that Clarivate Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

— Provides 2023 Outlook —.

Clarivate Plc – (NYSE: CLVT) (the “Company” or “Clarivate”), a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4467624 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Clarivate Plc stands at 4.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.13%.

The market cap for CLVT stock reached $7.39 billion, with 674.20 million shares outstanding and 555.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.65M shares, CLVT reached a trading volume of 4467624 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clarivate Plc [CLVT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLVT shares is $12.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLVT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Clarivate Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Clarivate Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $16, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on CLVT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clarivate Plc is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLVT in the course of the last twelve months was 24.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has CLVT stock performed recently?

Clarivate Plc [CLVT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.11. With this latest performance, CLVT shares dropped by -3.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.48 for Clarivate Plc [CLVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.26, while it was recorded at 11.24 for the last single week of trading, and 11.38 for the last 200 days.

Clarivate Plc [CLVT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Clarivate Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Clarivate Plc [CLVT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLVT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clarivate Plc go to 4.80%.

Insider trade positions for Clarivate Plc [CLVT]

There are presently around $6,217 million, or 93.60% of CLVT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLVT stocks are: LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 116,666,507, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, holding 48,465,749 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $525.85 million in CLVT stocks shares; and GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $494.77 million in CLVT stock with ownership of nearly -1.031% of the company’s market capitalization.

184 institutional holders increased their position in Clarivate Plc [NYSE:CLVT] by around 104,835,288 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 89,463,438 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 378,728,690 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 573,027,416 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLVT stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,951,523 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 6,235,102 shares during the same period.