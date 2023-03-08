Citigroup lifts PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ: PEP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.50% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.51%. The company report on March 7, 2023 that BAKED Lay’s® and Subway® Debut New Footlong Crisp To Celebrate National Potato Chip Day.

Over the last 12 months, PEP stock rose by 4.16%. The one-year PepsiCo Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.9. The average equity rating for PEP stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $238.00 billion, with 1.38 billion shares outstanding and 1.37 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.74M shares, PEP stock reached a trading volume of 4092675 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEP shares is $189.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for PepsiCo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for PepsiCo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $185, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on PEP stock. On September 27, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PEP shares from 179 to 181.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PepsiCo Inc. is set at 2.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.88.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.51. With this latest performance, PEP shares gained by 2.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.26 for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 174.93, while it was recorded at 172.79 for the last single week of trading, and 173.42 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.73 and a Gross Margin at +53.38. PepsiCo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.66.

PepsiCo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PepsiCo Inc. go to 7.55%.

There are presently around $175,513 million, or 74.00% of PEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 130,504,608, which is approximately 1.29% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 110,128,347 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.01 billion in PEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.3 billion in PEP stock with ownership of nearly 0.005% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PepsiCo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,573 institutional holders increased their position in PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ:PEP] by around 54,874,269 shares. Additionally, 1,328 investors decreased positions by around 36,330,936 shares, while 418 investors held positions by with 925,439,146 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,016,644,351 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEP stock had 308 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,351,428 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 3,560,844 shares during the same period.