Citigroup lifts Coty Inc. [COTY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY] loss -1.56% or -0.18 points to close at $11.35 with a heavy trading volume of 5786645 shares. The company report on March 1, 2023 that Sally Hansen® Is Back With Another Limited-Edition Collection in Partnership With Peeps®.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) Sally Hansen® is once again teaming up with the iconic PEEPS® Brand to bring a limited-edition collection inspired by everyone’s favorite marshmallow treat. The new Sally Hansen Insta-Dri® X PEEPS® Collection will allow fans to express their PEEPSONALITY® with seven shades that feature an all new “sugar texture” for a finish that feels exactly like a sugar-coated PEEPS® Marshmallow treat.

It opened the trading session at $11.47, the shares rose to $11.62 and dropped to $11.205, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for COTY points out that the company has recorded 50.73% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -92.37% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.13M shares, COTY reached to a volume of 5786645 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coty Inc. [COTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $11.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Coty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $8 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Coty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $10, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on COTY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for COTY in the course of the last twelve months was 21.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for COTY stock

Coty Inc. [COTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.44. With this latest performance, COTY shares gained by 11.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.30 for Coty Inc. [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.07, while it was recorded at 11.46 for the last single week of trading, and 8.03 for the last 200 days.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coty Inc. [COTY] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.26 and a Gross Margin at +59.58. Coty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.78.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.97.

Coty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc. go to 23.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Coty Inc. [COTY]

There are presently around $3,976 million, or 37.80% of COTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 53,612,314, which is approximately 2.495% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 36,353,621 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $412.61 million in COTY stocks shares; and MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $333.72 million in COTY stock with ownership of nearly -29.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in Coty Inc. [NYSE:COTY] by around 35,182,606 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 42,751,113 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 272,407,625 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 350,341,344 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COTY stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,082,732 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 4,010,098 shares during the same period.