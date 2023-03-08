Churchill Capital Corp V [CCV] moved up 0.50: Why It’s Important

Churchill Capital Corp V [NYSE: CCV] jumped around 0.05 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $10.08 at the close of the session, up 0.50%.

Churchill Capital Corp V stock is now 1.41% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CCV Stock saw the intraday high of $10.09 and lowest of $10.08 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.06, which means current price is +1.41% above from all time high which was touched on 03/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 298.22K shares, CCV reached a trading volume of 5671098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Churchill Capital Corp V [CCV]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Churchill Capital Corp V is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has CCV stock performed recently?

Churchill Capital Corp V [CCV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.50. With this latest performance, CCV shares gained by 0.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.78 for Churchill Capital Corp V [CCV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.01, while it was recorded at 10.04 for the last single week of trading, and 9.93 for the last 200 days.

Churchill Capital Corp V [CCV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.43.

Churchill Capital Corp V’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for Churchill Capital Corp V [CCV]

26 institutional holders increased their position in Churchill Capital Corp V [NYSE:CCV] by around 4,683,021 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 5,911,004 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 36,848,069 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,442,094 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCV stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,856,157 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,835,862 shares during the same period.