CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] fell -7.27% so far this year. What now?

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE: CNP] plunged by -$0.71 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $28.76 during the day while it closed the day at $27.81. The company report on February 17, 2023 that CenterPoint Energy Reports Q4 and Strong Full-Year 2022 Results; Reiterates 2023 Guidance.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Reported Q4 2022 earnings of $0.19 per diluted share and full year 2022 earnings of $1.59 per diluted share on a GAAP basis.

Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share (“non-GAAP EPS”) was $0.28 for Q4 2022 and $1.38 for full year 2022.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock has also loss -0.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CNP stock has declined by -9.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.49% and lost -7.27% year-on date.

The market cap for CNP stock reached $17.26 billion, with 629.00 million shares outstanding and 628.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.50M shares, CNP reached a trading volume of 3848956 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNP shares is $32.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on CNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CenterPoint Energy Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

CNP stock trade performance evaluation

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.04. With this latest performance, CNP shares dropped by -4.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.07 for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.60, while it was recorded at 28.02 for the last single week of trading, and 29.99 for the last 200 days.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.80 and a Gross Margin at +22.63. CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.72.

CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. go to -1.07%.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,985 million, or 93.10% of CNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNP stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 77,888,930, which is approximately 5.978% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 76,579,412 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.13 billion in CNP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.45 billion in CNP stock with ownership of nearly 1.637% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CenterPoint Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 336 institutional holders increased their position in CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE:CNP] by around 29,967,828 shares. Additionally, 246 investors decreased positions by around 28,709,374 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 516,125,508 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 574,802,710 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNP stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,097,310 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 5,429,869 shares during the same period.