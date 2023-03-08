Cara Therapeutics Inc. [CARA] Stock trading around $6.69 per share: What’s Next?

Cara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CARA] loss -33.23% or -3.33 points to close at $6.69 with a heavy trading volume of 5654344 shares. The company report on March 6, 2023 that Cara Therapeutics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

– 4Q22 total revenue was $3.3 million including collaborative revenue of $1.1 million from the Company’s share of profit of KORSUVA® (difelikefalin) injection; FY22 revenue was $41.9 million including collaborative revenue of $16.6 million –.

– Positive momentum across first four EU launches; Global rollout to accelerate with most EU countries launching in 2023 –.

It opened the trading session at $7.29, the shares rose to $7.65 and dropped to $6.58, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CARA points out that the company has recorded -37.12% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 9.59% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 389.46K shares, CARA reached to a volume of 5654344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cara Therapeutics Inc. [CARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARA shares is $23.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Cara Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on CARA stock. On April 21, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CARA shares from 30 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cara Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.04.

Trading performance analysis for CARA stock

Cara Therapeutics Inc. [CARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.15. With this latest performance, CARA shares dropped by -45.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.90 for Cara Therapeutics Inc. [CARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.83, while it was recorded at 9.37 for the last single week of trading, and 10.17 for the last 200 days.

Cara Therapeutics Inc. [CARA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cara Therapeutics Inc. [CARA] shares currently have an operating margin of -386.85 and a Gross Margin at +93.25. Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -384.06.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.13.

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cara Therapeutics Inc. [CARA]

There are presently around $229 million, or 66.80% of CARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,732,730, which is approximately 1.984% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,101,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.75 million in CARA stocks shares; and BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $18.04 million in CARA stock with ownership of nearly 1.834% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cara Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Cara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CARA] by around 1,916,305 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 2,501,718 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 29,758,058 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,176,081 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARA stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 187,821 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,033,418 shares during the same period.