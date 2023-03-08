Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC] Is Currently 16.39 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Blue Star Foods Corp. [NASDAQ: BSFC] jumped around 0.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.21 at the close of the session, up 16.39%. The company report on March 6, 2023 that Blue Star Foods Reports Strong 2nd Half 2022 Performance Operating Metrics at its RAS Salmon Division.

Validates the Business Model to Expand Facility.

Blue Star Foods Corp. stock is now -47.61% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BSFC Stock saw the intraday high of $0.2425 and lowest of $0.183 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.84, which means current price is +39.67% above from all time high which was touched on 01/30/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, BSFC reached a trading volume of 23995007 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSFC shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Star Foods Corp. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has BSFC stock performed recently?

Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.11. With this latest performance, BSFC shares dropped by -46.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.49 for Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3271, while it was recorded at 0.1807 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8779 for the last 200 days.

Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.78 and a Gross Margin at +16.50. Blue Star Foods Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.92.

Blue Star Foods Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC]

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.90% of BSFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSFC stocks are: SCOTIA CAPITAL INC. with ownership of 987,741, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 58.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 89,202 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19000.0 in BSFC stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $14000.0 in BSFC stock with ownership of nearly -0.319% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blue Star Foods Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Star Foods Corp. [NASDAQ:BSFC] by around 25,442 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 399 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,244,115 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,269,956 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSFC stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,102 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 187 shares during the same period.