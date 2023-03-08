Bionomics Limited [BNOX] moved up 20.28: Why It’s Important

Bionomics Limited [NASDAQ: BNOX] gained 20.28% or 0.73 points to close at $4.33 with a heavy trading volume of 4599752 shares. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Bionomics’ Half-Year Report.

The Company recently completed its Phase 2 PREVAIL Study to evaluate BNC210 for the acute treatment of Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD). The PREVAIL Study, initiated in January 2022, was a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center Phase 2 clinical trial with a single dose treatment conducted at 15 sites in the US and recruited approximately 150 patients with SAD. The PREVAIL Study completed recruitment, and topline data were reported on 19 December 2022. The Company announced that while the primary endpoint, as measured by the change from baseline to the average of the Subjective Units of Distress Scale (SUDS) scores during a 5-minute Public Speaking Challenge was not met in the BNC210-treated patients when compared to placebo, the findings did indicate a consistent trend toward improvements across primary and secondary endpoints and a favourable safety and tolerability profile consistent with previously reported results. The Company is continuing its analysis of the PREVAIL dataset and is assessing the next steps for the development of BNC210 in SAD.

It opened the trading session at $3.31, the shares rose to $7.71 and dropped to $3.31, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BNOX points out that the company has recorded -38.58% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -73.9% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.25K shares, BNOX reached to a volume of 4599752 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNOX shares is $8.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNOX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Bionomics Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Bionomics Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on BNOX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionomics Limited is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNOX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75.

Bionomics Limited [BNOX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.33. With this latest performance, BNOX shares gained by 5.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.58% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.44 for Bionomics Limited [BNOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.19, while it was recorded at 3.42 for the last single week of trading, and 7.63 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionomics Limited [BNOX] shares currently have an operating margin of -10292.00 and a Gross Margin at -320.82. Bionomics Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8253.62.

Return on Total Capital for BNOX is now -51.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bionomics Limited [BNOX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.22. Additionally, BNOX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.93.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.

Positions in Bionomics Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Bionomics Limited [NASDAQ:BNOX] by around 128,745 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 38,944 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 339,378 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 507,067 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNOX stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 128,000 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.