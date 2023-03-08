Asana Inc. [ASAN] Stock trading around $17.48 per share: What’s Next?

Asana Inc. [NYSE: ASAN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.51% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.19%. The company report on February 21, 2023 that Asana Hires New Chief Marketing Officer and New Head of Customer Experience to Drive Enterprise Focus.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Enterprise veterans Shannon Sullivan Duffy and Neeracha Taychakhoonavudh join Asana.

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) (LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for organizations, today announced that Shannon Sullivan Duffy has been hired as the new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Neeracha Taychakhoonavudh has been hired as the Head of Customer Experience, to help continue to drive enterprise growth.

Over the last 12 months, ASAN stock dropped by -61.53%. The one-year Asana Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.36. The average equity rating for ASAN stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.42 billion, with 204.66 million shares outstanding and 75.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, ASAN stock reached a trading volume of 4778795 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Asana Inc. [ASAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASAN shares is $19.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Asana Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $32 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Asana Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asana Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.78.

ASAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Asana Inc. [ASAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.19. With this latest performance, ASAN shares gained by 4.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.06 for Asana Inc. [ASAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.70, while it was recorded at 16.27 for the last single week of trading, and 18.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Asana Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asana Inc. [ASAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -70.07 and a Gross Margin at +89.72. Asana Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -76.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -301.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.10.

Asana Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Asana Inc. [ASAN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $882 million, or 48.10% of ASAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,020,864, which is approximately 2.384% of the company’s market cap and around 31.60% of the total institutional ownership; CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, holding 6,726,819 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $117.58 million in ASAN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $111.36 million in ASAN stock with ownership of nearly 1.533% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Asana Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Asana Inc. [NYSE:ASAN] by around 6,007,863 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 14,738,730 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 29,689,699 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,436,292 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASAN stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,726,574 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 2,999,185 shares during the same period.