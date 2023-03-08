Arrival [ARVL] gain 52.10% so far this year. What now?

Arrival [NASDAQ: ARVL] closed the trading session at $0.24 on 03/07/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.23, while the highest price level was $0.26. The company report on February 21, 2023 that Arrival Announces a $50M Equity Capital Commitment and Exchanges $121.9M of Debt for Equity.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Raises $50 million of new equity capital through the sale of equity to Antara Capital Master Fund LP (“Antara”).

Reduces principal amount of debt due in 2026 by $121.9 million, or 38%.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 52.10 percent and weekly performance of -11.62 percent. The stock has been moved at -75.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -37.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -26.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.02M shares, ARVL reached to a volume of 4423169 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arrival [ARVL]:

Berenberg have made an estimate for Arrival shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Arrival stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arrival is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88.

ARVL stock trade performance evaluation

Arrival [ARVL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.62. With this latest performance, ARVL shares dropped by -37.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.24 for Arrival [ARVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3265, while it was recorded at 0.2597 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8874 for the last 200 days.

Arrival [ARVL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Arrival’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

Arrival [ARVL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9 million, or 9.70% of ARVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARVL stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 15,888,300, which is approximately 726.913% of the company’s market cap and around 61.22% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 5,656,512 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 million in ARVL stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $0.85 million in ARVL stock with ownership of nearly 119.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

23 institutional holders increased their position in Arrival [NASDAQ:ARVL] by around 20,207,099 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 41,076,564 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 22,892,961 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,390,702 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARVL stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 728,694 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 7,847,655 shares during the same period.