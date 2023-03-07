WW International Inc. [WW] Is Currently -8.94 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

WW International Inc. [NASDAQ: WW] traded at a low on 03/06/23, posting a -8.94 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.87. The company report on March 6, 2023 that WW International, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

WeightWatchers announces agreement to acquire Sequence, a digital health platform for clinical weight management.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5923704 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of WW International Inc. stands at 9.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.87%.

The market cap for WW stock reached $248.49 million, with 70.38 million shares outstanding and 53.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, WW reached a trading volume of 5923704 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about WW International Inc. [WW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WW shares is $4.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WW stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for WW International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum dropped their target price from $40 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for WW International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $41 to $30, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on WW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WW International Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for WW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for WW in the course of the last twelve months was 2.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has WW stock performed recently?

WW International Inc. [WW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.75. With this latest performance, WW shares dropped by -25.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.23 for WW International Inc. [WW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.24, while it was recorded at 3.86 for the last single week of trading, and 5.19 for the last 200 days.

WW International Inc. [WW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WW International Inc. [WW] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.01 and a Gross Margin at +61.92. WW International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.52.

WW International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for WW International Inc. [WW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WW International Inc. go to -6.70%.

Insider trade positions for WW International Inc. [WW]

There are presently around $222 million, or 83.40% of WW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WW stocks are: ARTAL GROUP S.A. with ownership of 14,818,300, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,738,762 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.82 million in WW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $21.28 million in WW stock with ownership of nearly -26.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WW International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in WW International Inc. [NASDAQ:WW] by around 6,714,183 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 7,189,908 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 43,375,360 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,279,451 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WW stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,010,497 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,701,634 shares during the same period.