why Zscaler Inc. [ZS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $162.01

Zscaler Inc. [NASDAQ: ZS] gained 0.48% or 0.57 points to close at $119.81 with a heavy trading volume of 5777980 shares. The company report on March 2, 2023 that Zscaler Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Second Quarter Highlights.

It opened the trading session at $120.69, the shares rose to $125.75 and dropped to $119.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZS points out that the company has recorded -17.70% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -20.24% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, ZS reached to a volume of 5777980 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zscaler Inc. [ZS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZS shares is $162.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Zscaler Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Zscaler Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $115, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on ZS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zscaler Inc. is set at 6.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 39.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZS in the course of the last twelve months was 76.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for ZS stock

Zscaler Inc. [ZS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.12. With this latest performance, ZS shares dropped by -15.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.57 for Zscaler Inc. [ZS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.13, while it was recorded at 126.55 for the last single week of trading, and 144.27 for the last 200 days.

Zscaler Inc. [ZS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zscaler Inc. [ZS] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.01 and a Gross Margin at +77.70. Zscaler Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.33.

Zscaler Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Zscaler Inc. [ZS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zscaler Inc. go to 59.25%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zscaler Inc. [ZS]

There are presently around $8,092 million, or 49.60% of ZS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,183,936, which is approximately 3.062% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,305,320 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $755.44 million in ZS stocks shares; and ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $572.0 million in ZS stock with ownership of nearly 155.967% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zscaler Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 272 institutional holders increased their position in Zscaler Inc. [NASDAQ:ZS] by around 10,636,808 shares. Additionally, 346 investors decreased positions by around 9,593,260 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 47,306,418 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,536,486 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZS stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,006,829 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 3,172,432 shares during the same period.