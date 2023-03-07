why Paramount Global [PARA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.98

Paramount Global [NASDAQ: PARA] loss -2.43% or -0.55 points to close at $22.04 with a heavy trading volume of 9239770 shares. The company report on March 4, 2023 that SETH ROGEN REVEALS VOICE CAST OF PARAMOUNT PICTURES, NICKELODEON MOVIES AND POINT GREY PRODUCTIONS’ CG-ANIMATED THEATRICAL FILM TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM.

Rose Byrne, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, Post Malone, Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd and Maya Rudolph to Voice Globally Iconic Characters in Original Film Debuting in Theaters August 4, 2023.

Rogen Announced Star-Studded Cast During Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday, March 4.

It opened the trading session at $22.85, the shares rose to $22.935 and dropped to $22.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PARA points out that the company has recorded -6.05% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -44.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.00M shares, PARA reached to a volume of 9239770 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Paramount Global [PARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PARA shares is $20.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PARA stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Paramount Global shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital dropped their target price from $30 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on December 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Paramount Global stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $13, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on PARA stock. On October 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PARA shares from 40 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Global is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for PARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.44.

Trading performance analysis for PARA stock

Paramount Global [PARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.23. With this latest performance, PARA shares dropped by -12.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.73 for Paramount Global [PARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.07, while it was recorded at 22.02 for the last single week of trading, and 22.48 for the last 200 days.

Paramount Global [PARA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Global [PARA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.52 and a Gross Margin at +32.84. Paramount Global’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.24.

Paramount Global’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Paramount Global [PARA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paramount Global go to 9.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Paramount Global [PARA]

There are presently around $10,780 million, or 81.80% of PARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PARA stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 93,637,189, which is approximately 2.654% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 57,975,670 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.28 billion in PARA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $927.85 million in PARA stock with ownership of nearly 3.608% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paramount Global stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 421 institutional holders increased their position in Paramount Global [NASDAQ:PARA] by around 50,299,554 shares. Additionally, 407 investors decreased positions by around 52,320,299 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 386,487,502 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 489,107,355 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PARA stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,622,500 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 8,096,049 shares during the same period.