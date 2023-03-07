Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Roku Inc. [ROKU]. What else is Wall St. saying

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] traded at a low on 03/06/23, posting a -3.02 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $63.64. The company report on March 2, 2023 that Roku Is One of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023.

TV streaming pioneer ranks in the top 10 most innovative companies in North America.

This year, Fast Company named Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) one of the top 10 most innovative companies in North America, for the brand’s annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7139944 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Roku Inc. stands at 5.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.74%.

The market cap for ROKU stock reached $8.70 billion, with 139.68 million shares outstanding and 121.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.82M shares, ROKU reached a trading volume of 7139944 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Roku Inc. [ROKU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $67.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $90 to $50, while Truist kept a Hold rating on ROKU stock. On January 12, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for ROKU shares from 45 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 4.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.35.

How has ROKU stock performed recently?

Roku Inc. [ROKU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.07. With this latest performance, ROKU shares dropped by -2.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.08 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.54, while it was recorded at 64.32 for the last single week of trading, and 66.40 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc. [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.74 and a Gross Margin at +43.33. Roku Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.93.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.73.

Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Roku Inc. [ROKU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc. go to 43.00%.

Insider trade positions for Roku Inc. [ROKU]

There are presently around $6,364 million, or 77.80% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 12,114,981, which is approximately 1.654% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,160,020 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $710.22 million in ROKU stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $499.41 million in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly 5.998% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roku Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 247 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 15,262,637 shares. Additionally, 296 investors decreased positions by around 11,717,225 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 73,016,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,996,026 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,379,002 shares, while 125 institutional investors sold positions of 1,576,370 shares during the same period.