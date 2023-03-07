Wall Street Analyst Upgrade JD.com Inc. [JD]. What else is Wall St. saying

JD.com Inc. [NASDAQ: JD] gained 0.97% on the last trading session, reaching $47.92 price per share at the time. The company report on February 24, 2023 that JD.com to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 9, 2023.

JD.com’s management will hold a conference call at 7:00 am, Eastern Time on March 9, 2023, (8:00 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time on March 9, 2023) to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results.

JD.com Inc. represents 1.56 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $72.78 billion with the latest information. JD stock price has been found in the range of $47.23 to $48.72.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.73M shares, JD reached a trading volume of 7150444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about JD.com Inc. [JD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JD shares is $80.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for JD.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $100 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for JD.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Overweight rating on JD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JD.com Inc. is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for JD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for JD in the course of the last twelve months was 10.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for JD stock

JD.com Inc. [JD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.11. With this latest performance, JD shares dropped by -19.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.27 for JD.com Inc. [JD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.41, while it was recorded at 46.52 for the last single week of trading, and 55.79 for the last 200 days.

JD.com Inc. [JD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

JD.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

JD.com Inc. [JD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD.com Inc. go to 31.81%.

An analysis of insider ownership at JD.com Inc. [JD]

There are presently around $10,717 million, or 16.10% of JD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JD stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 21,861,697, which is approximately -8.768% of the company’s market cap and around 6.18% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 21,812,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 billion in JD stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $672.5 million in JD stock with ownership of nearly -8.368% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JD.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 252 institutional holders increased their position in JD.com Inc. [NASDAQ:JD] by around 27,721,193 shares. Additionally, 304 investors decreased positions by around 47,433,876 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 148,496,444 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 223,651,513 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JD stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,765,969 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 11,618,737 shares during the same period.