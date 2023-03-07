Wall Street Analyst Initiated Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ACRS] closed the trading session at $7.07 on 03/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.77, while the highest price level was $7.74. The company report on March 6, 2023 that Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Preliminary Topline Data from 12-Week Phase 2a Study of Oral Zunsemetinib (ATI-450) for Moderate to Severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa.

– Study Did Not Meet Primary or Secondary Efficacy Endpoints in Hidradenitis Suppurativa- Overall Safety Profile and PK/PD Generally Consistent with Observations in Prior Studies of Zunsemetinib.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -55.11 percent and weekly performance of -41.67 percent. The stock has been moved at -58.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -50.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -55.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 596.05K shares, ACRS reached to a volume of 15693474 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACRS shares is $34.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACRS stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on ACRS stock. On July 23, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ACRS shares from 27 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.30.

ACRS stock trade performance evaluation

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -41.67. With this latest performance, ACRS shares dropped by -50.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.47 for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.85, while it was recorded at 11.43 for the last single week of trading, and 15.38 for the last 200 days.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -286.21 and a Gross Margin at +59.80. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -292.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.14.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.60 and a Current Ratio set at 10.60.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $467 million, or 96.50% of ACRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACRS stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 5,484,013, which is approximately 58.78% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,088,659 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.98 million in ACRS stocks shares; and VR ADVISER, LLC, currently with $32.27 million in ACRS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ACRS] by around 5,882,610 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 3,908,157 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 56,228,542 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,019,309 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACRS stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,667,553 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 713,398 shares during the same period.