Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] Revenue clocked in at $132.18 billion, down -5.11% YTD: What’s Next?

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ: WBA] plunged by -$0.64 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $36.15 during the day while it closed the day at $35.45. The company report on March 6, 2023 that Walgreens Statement on Mifepristone.

We want to be very clear about what our position has always been: Walgreens plans to dispense Mifepristone in any jurisdiction where it is legally permissible to do so. Once we are certified by the FDA, we will dispense this medication consistent with federal and state laws. Providing legally approved medications to patients is what pharmacies do, and is rooted in our commitment to the communities in which we operate.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stock has also gained 0.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WBA stock has declined by -14.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.54% and lost -5.11% year-on date.

The market cap for WBA stock reached $29.97 billion, with 863.60 million shares outstanding and 714.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.16M shares, WBA reached a trading volume of 7546606 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBA shares is $41.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $43 to $54, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on WBA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.01.

WBA stock trade performance evaluation

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.17. With this latest performance, WBA shares dropped by -5.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.85 for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.61, while it was recorded at 35.53 for the last single week of trading, and 37.75 for the last 200 days.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. go to 2.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,938 million, or 59.80% of WBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,519,967, which is approximately -1.686% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 60,608,244 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.15 billion in WBA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.04 billion in WBA stock with ownership of nearly 7.6% of the company’s market capitalization.

652 institutional holders increased their position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ:WBA] by around 33,569,138 shares. Additionally, 555 investors decreased positions by around 27,642,416 shares, while 167 investors held positions by with 444,800,829 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 506,012,383 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBA stock had 193 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,578,535 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 2,380,842 shares during the same period.