Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. [UNCY] Is Currently 153.06 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: UNCY] gained 153.06% or 0.75 points to close at $1.24 with a heavy trading volume of 102490074 shares. The company report on March 6, 2023 that Unicycive Announces up to $130 Million Financing to Commercialize and Launch Investigational New Drug Renazorb.

$30 million financing upfront with up to an additional $100 million tied to satisfaction of milestones.

Led by Vivo Capital with participation from RA Capital, BVF Partners, Logos Capital, and supported by existing investors Nantahala Capital Partners and Rosalind Advisors Inc.

It opened the trading session at $1.41, the shares rose to $1.63 and dropped to $1.13, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UNCY points out that the company has recorded 87.88% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -210.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 351.61K shares, UNCY reached to a volume of 102490074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. [UNCY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNCY shares is $9.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNCY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNCY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

Trading performance analysis for UNCY stock

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. [UNCY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 163.33. With this latest performance, UNCY shares gained by 143.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNCY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.11 for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. [UNCY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5556, while it was recorded at 0.6488 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7010 for the last 200 days.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. [UNCY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -105.73.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. [UNCY]

There are presently around $1 million, or 18.30% of UNCY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNCY stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 647,416, which is approximately -8.884% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE LELAND STANFORD JUNIOR UNIVERSITY, holding 63,019 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78000.0 in UNCY stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $32000.0 in UNCY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:UNCY] by around 15,473 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 188,467 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 610,113 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 814,053 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNCY stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,472 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 125,160 shares during the same period.