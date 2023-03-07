UBS lifts Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vipshop Holdings Limited [NYSE: VIPS] plunged by -$0.43 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $14.87 during the day while it closed the day at $14.52. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Vipshop Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on February 23, 2023.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China (“Vipshop” or the “Company”), today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Vipshop Holdings Limited stock has also gained 0.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VIPS stock has inclined by 27.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 26.15% and gained 6.45% year-on date.

The market cap for VIPS stock reached $7.49 billion, with 605.05 million shares outstanding and 499.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.63M shares, VIPS reached a trading volume of 6880515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIPS shares is $15.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Vipshop Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Vipshop Holdings Limited stock. On February 24, 2023, analysts increased their price target for VIPS shares from 11 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vipshop Holdings Limited is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.60.

VIPS stock trade performance evaluation

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.14. With this latest performance, VIPS shares dropped by -8.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.51 for Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.67, while it was recorded at 14.95 for the last single week of trading, and 10.98 for the last 200 days.

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.31 and a Gross Margin at +20.96. Vipshop Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.75.

Vipshop Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vipshop Holdings Limited go to 13.22%.

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,876 million, or 72.00% of VIPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIPS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,566,556, which is approximately -3.966% of the company’s market cap and around 1.66% of the total institutional ownership; HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, holding 18,990,366 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $275.74 million in VIPS stocks shares; and HHLR ADVISORS, LTD., currently with $275.72 million in VIPS stock with ownership of nearly -5.732% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vipshop Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Vipshop Holdings Limited [NYSE:VIPS] by around 43,625,111 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 53,096,692 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 239,088,357 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 335,810,160 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIPS stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,759,232 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 9,164,774 shares during the same period.