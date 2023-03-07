The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] fell -1.70% so far this year. What now?

The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE: TJX] jumped around 0.34 points on Monday, while shares priced at $78.25 at the close of the session, up 0.44%. The company report on February 22, 2023 that The TJX Companies, Inc. Reports Q4 and FY23 Results; Above-Plan Q4 FY23 U.S. Comp Sales Growth of 4% and Q4 FY23 Marmaxx Comp Sales Growth of 7%; Plans to Increase Dividend by 13% and to Buy Back $2.0 to $2.5 Billion of Stock in FY24.

Q4 FY23 U.S. comp store sales increased 4%, well above the Company’s plan and versus a 13% U.S. open-only comp store sales increase last year.

Q4 FY23 comp store sales at Marmaxx increased 7%, driven by very strong sales of apparel and accessories categories.

The TJX Companies Inc. stock is now -1.70% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TJX Stock saw the intraday high of $78.79 and lowest of $77.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 83.13, which means current price is +3.32% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.35M shares, TJX reached a trading volume of 5819908 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TJX shares is $86.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TJX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for The TJX Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2022, representing the official price target for The TJX Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $67 to $60, while Gordon Haskett kept a Hold rating on TJX stock. On April 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TJX shares from 75 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The TJX Companies Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for TJX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.96.

How has TJX stock performed recently?

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.76. With this latest performance, TJX shares dropped by -2.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TJX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.63 for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.94, while it was recorded at 77.27 for the last single week of trading, and 69.54 for the last 200 days.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

The TJX Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The TJX Companies Inc. go to 11.62%.

Insider trade positions for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]

There are presently around $84,158 million, or 94.80% of TJX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TJX stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 92,171,043, which is approximately -18.319% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 91,293,991 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.14 billion in TJX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.03 billion in TJX stock with ownership of nearly 2.799% of the company’s market capitalization.

878 institutional holders increased their position in The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE:TJX] by around 68,403,435 shares. Additionally, 775 investors decreased positions by around 67,851,789 shares, while 214 investors held positions by with 939,242,376 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,075,497,600 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TJX stock had 271 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,832,193 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 2,736,517 shares during the same period.