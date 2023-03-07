Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] stock Downgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $12

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE: TEVA] closed the trading session at $9.91 on 03/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.86, while the highest price level was $10.14. The company report on March 1, 2023 that Teva Announces Successful Upsize and Pricing of $2,490,000,000 (equivalent) Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes and the Increase of the Maximum Tender Amount of its Debt Tender Offer.

Proceeds to Repay Existing Debt.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) (“Teva”) announced today that it successfully upsized its offering and priced approximately $2,490,000,000 (equivalent) of its sustainability-linked senior notes (the “Notes”). The principal amount of the offering was increased from the previously announced offering size of $2,060,000,000 (equivalent) and the maximum tender amount of Teva’s previously announced debt tender offer was increased from $2,250,000,000 to $2,500,000,000. Teva expects to use the net proceeds from the offerings (i) to fund the announced tender offers to purchase, for cash, its 7.125% Senior Notes due 2025, 6.000% Senior Notes due 2025, 4.500% Senior Notes due 2025, 2.800% Senior Notes due 2023, 6.000% Senior Notes due 2024 and 3.150% Senior Notes due 2026 for a maximum combined aggregate purchase price (exclusive of accrued and unpaid interest) of up to $2,500,000,000 (as it may be amended prior to expiration thereof), (ii) to pay fees and expenses in connection therewith and (iii) to the extent of any remaining proceeds, the repayment of outstanding debt upon maturity, tender offer or earlier redemption. Net proceeds may be temporarily invested pending application for their stated purpose.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.66 percent and weekly performance of 0.10 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.92M shares, TEVA reached to a volume of 7405998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEVA shares is $10.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEVA stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $11 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEVA in the course of the last twelve months was 10.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

TEVA stock trade performance evaluation

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, TEVA shares dropped by -7.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.21 for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.18, while it was recorded at 9.98 for the last single week of trading, and 9.06 for the last 200 days.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.96 and a Gross Margin at +46.68. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.78.

Return on Total Capital for TEVA is now 8.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 274.21. Additionally, TEVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 246.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] managed to generate an average of -$214,683 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited go to 3.60%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,597 million, or 49.60% of TEVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEVA stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 114,793,989, which is approximately -2.045% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 50,563,987 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $501.09 million in TEVA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $399.94 million in TEVA stock with ownership of nearly -3.145% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE:TEVA] by around 46,270,454 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 45,678,003 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 472,790,010 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 564,738,467 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEVA stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,058,513 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 5,958,349 shares during the same period.