Secoo Holding Limited [SECO] moved up 14.00: Why It’s Important

Secoo Holding Limited [NASDAQ: SECO] jumped around 0.14 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.14 at the close of the session, up 14.00%. The company report on February 14, 2023 that SECOO Group: access to the ERNIE Bot developed by Baidu, the Chinese version of ChatGPT, luxury smart marketing scene landing for the first time.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Recently, SECOO Group (NASDAQ: SECO), Asia’s leading online and offline boutique lifestyle platform, announced to become the first batch of ecological partners of the ERNIE Bot developed by Baidu, the Chinese version of ChatGPT (English name: ERNIE Bot). Later, SECOO Group will fully experience and access the ability of ERNIE Bot.

Next, SECOO Group will apply Baidu’s leading intelligent dialogue technology to the field of luxury smart marketing. This move marks the first landing of the dialogic language model technology in the domestic luxury smart marketing scene, as well as the priority of SECOO Group to gain the support of leading AI technology.

Secoo Holding Limited stock is now -38.71% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SECO Stock saw the intraday high of $1.28 and lowest of $1.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.90, which means current price is +15.15% above from all time high which was touched on 02/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, SECO reached a trading volume of 8410267 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Secoo Holding Limited [SECO]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for Secoo Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Secoo Holding Limited is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for SECO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.06.

How has SECO stock performed recently?

Secoo Holding Limited [SECO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -47.47. With this latest performance, SECO shares dropped by -32.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SECO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.99 for Secoo Holding Limited [SECO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2162, while it was recorded at 1.4440 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5883 for the last 200 days.

Secoo Holding Limited [SECO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Secoo Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for Secoo Holding Limited [SECO]

Positions in Secoo Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Secoo Holding Limited [NASDAQ:SECO] by around 4,905,495 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 11,417 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 952,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,869,233 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SECO stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 10,751 shares during the same period.