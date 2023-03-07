Sea Limited [SE] Stock trading around $65.71 per share: What’s Next?

Sea Limited [NYSE: SE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.06% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.55%. The company report on February 21, 2023 that Sea Limited to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) plans to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results before the U.S. market opens on March 7, 2023, U.S. Eastern Time.

The Company’s management will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2022 results. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the Company’s website.

Over the last 12 months, SE stock dropped by -40.29%. The one-year Sea Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.61. The average equity rating for SE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $35.60 billion, with 558.46 million shares outstanding and 358.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.45M shares, SE stock reached a trading volume of 8131766 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sea Limited [SE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SE shares is $92.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Sea Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $72 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Sea Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $85 to $70, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on SE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sea Limited is set at 3.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.47.

SE Stock Performance Analysis:

Sea Limited [SE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.55. With this latest performance, SE shares dropped by -9.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.37 for Sea Limited [SE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.43, while it was recorded at 63.90 for the last single week of trading, and 64.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sea Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sea Limited [SE] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.79 and a Gross Margin at +38.32. Sea Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.02.

Sea Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Sea Limited [SE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,031 million, or 80.20% of SE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 40,850,962, which is approximately 27.359% of the company’s market cap and around 11.37% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 21,460,618 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.41 billion in SE stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.33 billion in SE stock with ownership of nearly 21.153% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sea Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 242 institutional holders increased their position in Sea Limited [NYSE:SE] by around 44,901,319 shares. Additionally, 283 investors decreased positions by around 41,705,278 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 233,452,388 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 320,058,985 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SE stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,828,693 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 8,004,424 shares during the same period.