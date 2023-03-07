Regions Financial Corporation [RF] is 8.12% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE: RF] price plunged by -0.17 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on March 2, 2023 that From Release to Redemption.

Regions Bank

A sum of 7119366 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.33M shares. Regions Financial Corporation shares reached a high of $23.58 and dropped to a low of $23.22 until finishing in the latest session at $23.31.

The one-year RF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.77. The average equity rating for RF stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Regions Financial Corporation [RF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RF shares is $25.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Regions Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Regions Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on RF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regions Financial Corporation is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for RF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for RF in the course of the last twelve months was 9.09.

RF Stock Performance Analysis:

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.17. With this latest performance, RF shares dropped by -2.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.60 for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.80, while it was recorded at 23.25 for the last single week of trading, and 21.58 for the last 200 days.

RF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regions Financial Corporation go to -0.88%.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,685 million, or 77.50% of RF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 109,685,449, which is approximately 0.561% of the company’s market cap and around 0.49% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 94,715,056 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.21 billion in RF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.17 billion in RF stock with ownership of nearly -2.951% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regions Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 449 institutional holders increased their position in Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE:RF] by around 42,066,862 shares. Additionally, 361 investors decreased positions by around 26,444,790 shares, while 163 investors held positions by with 647,284,120 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 715,795,772 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RF stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,734,117 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 5,298,301 shares during the same period.