Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] Is Currently 0.76 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ: XM] closed the trading session at $17.26 on 03/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.16, while the highest price level was $17.701. The company report on March 1, 2023 that Qualtrics Launches Retail Banking Accelerator to Help Banks Get Customer Insights Faster.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

New solution enables retail banks and credit unions to lower implementation costs of Qualtrics CX projects.

Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management category, today announced the availability of the Retail Banking Accelerator to make it easy for financial services organizations to adopt the Qualtrics Foundational Customer Experience (CX) solution. By providing quick and predictable implementation at a fixed cost, the new solution enables retail banks and credit unions to set up CX improvement projects efficiently and effectively. Included benchmarks enable financial institutions to compare key metrics against peers, helping to inform strategies and actions that improve the customer experience.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 66.28 percent and weekly performance of 4.10 percent. The stock has been moved at 45.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 64.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, XM reached to a volume of 12866051 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XM shares is $17.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Qualtrics International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Qualtrics International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on XM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualtrics International Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for XM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20.

XM stock trade performance evaluation

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.10. With this latest performance, XM shares gained by 3.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.79 for Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.69, while it was recorded at 17.08 for the last single week of trading, and 12.40 for the last 200 days.

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] shares currently have an operating margin of -71.00 and a Gross Margin at +67.80. Qualtrics International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -72.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.42.

Qualtrics International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,213 million, or 78.50% of XM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XM stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 24,987,839, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 18.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,224,441 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.47 million in XM stocks shares; and GREENVALE CAPITAL LLP, currently with $160.52 million in XM stock with ownership of nearly 32.857% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qualtrics International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ:XM] by around 20,910,226 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 19,044,261 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 88,282,941 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,237,428 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XM stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,526,392 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 6,254,387 shares during the same period.