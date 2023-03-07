QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] moved down -0.96: Why It’s Important

QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ: QCOM] loss -0.96% on the last trading session, reaching $122.41 price per share at the time. The company report on March 6, 2023 that Qualcomm Talks-Up Green Credentials.

The Qualcomm Aware IoT platform, designed to streamline supply-chain processes, was announced in mid-February. Baker said it will enable electric utilities, for example, to save money by monitoring grid assets and managing of decentralised resources, enabling faster decision-making for improved reliability.

QUALCOMM Incorporated represents 1.12 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $136.69 billion with the latest information. QCOM stock price has been found in the range of $122.03 to $125.175.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.74M shares, QCOM reached a trading volume of 5650351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $151.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for QUALCOMM Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $120 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2023, representing the official price target for QUALCOMM Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $105, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on QCOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QUALCOMM Incorporated is set at 3.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for QCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 28.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for QCOM stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.82. With this latest performance, QCOM shares dropped by -9.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.43 for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 123.57, while it was recorded at 123.40 for the last single week of trading, and 127.66 for the last 200 days.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

QUALCOMM Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUALCOMM Incorporated go to -7.24%.

An analysis of insider ownership at QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]

There are presently around $100,760 million, or 74.10% of QCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 109,998,670, which is approximately 1.335% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 84,332,554 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.32 billion in QCOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.79 billion in QCOM stock with ownership of nearly -0.546% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,120 institutional holders increased their position in QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ:QCOM] by around 51,839,501 shares. Additionally, 1,167 investors decreased positions by around 44,877,438 shares, while 246 investors held positions by with 726,418,101 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 823,135,040 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QCOM stock had 221 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,894,869 shares, while 165 institutional investors sold positions of 5,685,070 shares during the same period.