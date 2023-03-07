Netflix Inc. [NFLX] Stock trading around $312.03 per share: What’s Next?

Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ: NFLX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.00% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.41%. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Netflix Releases Fourth-Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has released its fourth-quarter 2022 financial results by posting them to its website. Please visit the Netflix investor relations website at http://ir.netflix.net to view the Q4’22 financial results and letter to shareholders.

A video interview with Netflix Founder and Executive Chairman Reed Hastings, co-CEO Ted Sarandos, co-CEO Greg Peters, Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann and VP, IR & Corporate Development Spencer Wang will be available at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time at youtube.com/netflixir. The interview will be conducted by Jessica Reif Ehrlich, BofA Securities. Questions that investors would like to see asked should be sent to jessica.reif@bofa.com.

Over the last 12 months, NFLX stock dropped by -15.23%. The one-year Netflix Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.91. The average equity rating for NFLX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $137.51 billion, with 445.20 million shares outstanding and 438.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.38M shares, NFLX stock reached a trading volume of 5652501 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Netflix Inc. [NFLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFLX shares is $354.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Netflix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $366 to $417. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Netflix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $400 to $410, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on NFLX stock. On January 20, 2023, analysts increased their price target for NFLX shares from 225 to 250.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Netflix Inc. is set at 10.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for NFLX in the course of the last twelve months was 84.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

NFLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.41. With this latest performance, NFLX shares dropped by -14.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.76 for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 332.37, while it was recorded at 314.94 for the last single week of trading, and 260.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Netflix Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Netflix Inc. [NFLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.82 and a Gross Margin at +39.37. Netflix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.21.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.64.

Netflix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

NFLX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NFLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Netflix Inc. go to 15.97%.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $112,683 million, or 80.30% of NFLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NFLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,523,919, which is approximately 1.151% of the company’s market cap and around 1.44% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,732,325 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.65 billion in NFLX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $7.32 billion in NFLX stock with ownership of nearly 17.173% of the company’s market capitalization.

931 institutional holders increased their position in Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ:NFLX] by around 31,164,802 shares. Additionally, 889 investors decreased positions by around 20,323,859 shares, while 224 investors held positions by with 309,640,410 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 361,129,071 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NFLX stock had 336 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,368,448 shares, while 141 institutional investors sold positions of 2,699,340 shares during the same period.