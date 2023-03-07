Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ] Stock trading around $0.25 per share: What’s Next?

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: MOBQ] traded at a high on 03/06/23, posting a 0.40 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.25. The company report on March 1, 2023 that Mobiquity Technologies Launches Mobi-AI Engine for Digital Advertising.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

“Mobi-AI will help businesses unlock the full potential of their digital advertising campaigns,” said Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity Technologies. He also added that ”Mobi-AI can deliver a host of benefits to businesses, including improved Return on Ad Spend (ROAS), inventory optimization, targeted campaigns, fraud mitigation, and contextually relevant ads. The platform can analyze user data and preferences to deliver customized content that is tailored to the individual, leading to higher conversion rates.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9934398 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. stands at 15.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 18.59%.

The market cap for MOBQ stock reached $2.41 million, with 8.78 million shares outstanding and 5.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 247.87K shares, MOBQ reached a trading volume of 9934398 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOBQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57.

How has MOBQ stock performed recently?

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.08. With this latest performance, MOBQ shares dropped by -63.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOBQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.45 for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4850, while it was recorded at 0.2470 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0728 for the last 200 days.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -482.28 and a Gross Margin at +26.87. Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -685.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -631.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -206.18.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ]

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.70% of MOBQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOBQ stocks are: UBS GROUP AG with ownership of 23,360, which is approximately 1879.661% of the company’s market cap and around 32.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 23,216 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6000.0 in MOBQ stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $3000.0 in MOBQ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:MOBQ] by around 38,811 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 242,901 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 209,447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,265 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOBQ stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,658 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 242,809 shares during the same period.