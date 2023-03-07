Market cap of Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VLON] reaches 8.51M – now what?

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: VLON] traded at a high on 03/06/23, posting a 54.64 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.60. The company report on February 24, 2023 that Vallon Pharmaceuticals Reports Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results.

In December 2022, Vallon announced it had entered into a definitive agreement (the “Merger Agreement”) with GRI Bio, Inc. (“GRI Bio”), a privately held biotechnology company with the goal of advancing an innovative pipeline of Natural Killer T (“NKT”) cell regulators for the treatment of inflammatory, fibrotic and autoimmune diseases. Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, GRI Bio will merge with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vallon in an all-stock transaction (the “Merger”). The combined company will focus on advancing GRI Bio’s innovative pipeline of NKT cell regulators for the treatment of inflammatory, fibrotic and autoimmune diseases with an initial focus on Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (“IPF”). Following the closing of the Merger, the combined company is expected to operate under the name “GRI Bio, Inc.” and will focus on the development of GRI Bio’s pipeline and trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol “GRI”. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6698145 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 29.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 29.95%.

The market cap for VLON stock reached $8.51 million, with 12.91 million shares outstanding and 6.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.07M shares, VLON reached a trading volume of 6698145 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VLON]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

How has VLON stock performed recently?

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VLON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.42. With this latest performance, VLON shares gained by 106.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.34 for Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VLON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3891, while it was recorded at 0.4539 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3960 for the last 200 days.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VLON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -172.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -112.50.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Insider trade positions for Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VLON]

There are presently around $0 million, or 18.00% of VLON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLON stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 106,120, which is approximately -18.519% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 62,836 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38000.0 in VLON stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $22000.0 in VLON stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:VLON] by around 152,328 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 105,023 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 53,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 310,886 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLON stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 152,312 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 80,790 shares during the same period.