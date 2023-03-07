Market cap of Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] reaches 8.11M – now what?

Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ: SYTA] closed the trading session at $0.20 on 03/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.185, while the highest price level was $0.2099. The company report on March 6, 2023 that Siyata Provides Mission Critical Broadband Push-to-Talk (PTT) Communication Services for 2023 Special Olympics.

Equipping Security Personnel and Volunteers with turnkey PTT communication solution.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)(NASDAQ:SYTAW) (“Siyata” or the “Company”), a global provider of innovative Push-to-Talk over Cellular (“PoC”) and cellular signal booster solutions, today announced the successful deployment of its mission critical push-to-talk (MCPTT) solution for security and other communications at the 2023 Special Olympics New York Winter Games.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 28.37 percent and weekly performance of 0.98 percent. The stock has been moved at -69.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.82M shares, SYTA reached to a volume of 5658426 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Siyata Mobile Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

SYTA stock trade performance evaluation

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.98. With this latest performance, SYTA shares gained by 12.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.18 for Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1749, while it was recorded at 0.1868 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5021 for the last 200 days.

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -195.90 and a Gross Margin at +11.40. Siyata Mobile Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -313.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -198.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -109.52.

Siyata Mobile Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.20% of SYTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYTA stocks are: CONCORD WEALTH PARTNERS with ownership of 698,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 133,378 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26000.0 in SYTA stocks shares; and CETERA ADVISOR NETWORKS LLC, currently with $5000.0 in SYTA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Siyata Mobile Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ:SYTA] by around 874,960 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 743,219 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 711,620 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 906,559 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYTA stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 874,960 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 708,548 shares during the same period.