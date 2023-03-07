Market cap of Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] reaches 16.25B – now what?

Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE: MRO] slipped around -0.29 points on Monday, while shares priced at $26.24 at the close of the session, down -1.09%. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Marathon Oil Announces 2023 Capital Budget and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Returned $3 Billion of Capital to Shareholders in 2022.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) reported full year 2022 net income of $3,612 million, or $5.26 per diluted share, which includes the impact of certain items not typically represented in analysts’ earnings estimates and that would otherwise affect comparability of results. Adjusted net income was $3,078 million, or $4.48 per diluted share. Net operating cash flow was $5,428 million, or $5,410 million before changes in working capital (adjusted CFO). Free cash flow was $3,978 million, or $3,947 million before changes in working capital and including Equatorial Guinea (E.G.) distributions (adjusted FCF).

Marathon Oil Corporation stock is now -3.07% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MRO Stock saw the intraday high of $26.445 and lowest of $26.055 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.42, which means current price is +5.89% above from all time high which was touched on 01/24/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.51M shares, MRO reached a trading volume of 8541453 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRO shares is $34.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Marathon Oil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2023, representing the official price target for Marathon Oil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $28, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on MRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Oil Corporation is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRO in the course of the last twelve months was 4.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has MRO stock performed recently?

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.59. With this latest performance, MRO shares gained by 0.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.18 for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.72, while it was recorded at 25.96 for the last single week of trading, and 26.60 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Marathon Oil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Oil Corporation go to 23.93%.

Insider trade positions for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]

There are presently around $13,171 million, or 79.30% of MRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 74,255,910, which is approximately -5.849% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 56,915,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 billion in MRO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.19 billion in MRO stock with ownership of nearly -2.952% of the company’s market capitalization.

387 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE:MRO] by around 43,375,628 shares. Additionally, 359 investors decreased positions by around 65,701,630 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 392,885,316 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 501,962,574 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRO stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,639,692 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 7,218,875 shares during the same period.