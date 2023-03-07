Market cap of Cano Health Inc. [CANO] reaches 716.81M – now what?

Cano Health Inc. [NYSE: CANO] gained 7.19% or 0.1 points to close at $1.49 with a heavy trading volume of 6587049 shares. The company report on March 1, 2023 that Cano Health Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Cano Health, Inc. (“Cano Health” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CANO), a leading value-based primary care provider and population health company, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $1.39, the shares rose to $1.52 and dropped to $1.33, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CANO points out that the company has recorded -75.61% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -52.04% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.13M shares, CANO reached to a volume of 6587049 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cano Health Inc. [CANO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CANO shares is $3.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CANO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Cano Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Cano Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on CANO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cano Health Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CANO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

Trading performance analysis for CANO stock

Cano Health Inc. [CANO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.88. With this latest performance, CANO shares gained by 8.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CANO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.93 for Cano Health Inc. [CANO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3918, while it was recorded at 1.4840 for the last single week of trading, and 4.1574 for the last 200 days.

Cano Health Inc. [CANO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cano Health Inc. [CANO] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.34 and a Gross Margin at +12.09. Cano Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.57.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.18.

Cano Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cano Health Inc. [CANO]

There are presently around $172 million, or 68.60% of CANO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CANO stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 16,374,893, which is approximately 3.074% of the company’s market cap and around 11.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,187,584 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.12 million in CANO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $17.75 million in CANO stock with ownership of nearly -5.474% of the company’s market capitalization.

113 institutional holders increased their position in Cano Health Inc. [NYSE:CANO] by around 34,694,494 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 83,859,192 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 3,107,491 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,446,195 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CANO stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,509,447 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 30,151,160 shares during the same period.