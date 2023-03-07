Market cap of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. [AMV] reaches 13.72M – now what?

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. [NASDAQ: AMV] gained 16.27% on the last trading session, reaching $1.00 price per share at the time. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Atlis Motor Vehicles Announces Landmark Achievement: First Company to Successfully Demonstrate Over 1 Megawatt Charging Capability.

As the market shifts towards electrification, access to rapid, dependable, and robust charging will be paramount to the success of this transition. At present, customers remain at the mercy of a fragmented and unreliable charging station network that maxes out at 350kW when traveling over US roads and highways.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. represents 14.15 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.72 million with the latest information. AMV stock price has been found in the range of $0.845 to $1.01.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, AMV reached a trading volume of 5866145 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. [AMV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMV shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. is set at 0.39 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

Trading performance analysis for AMV stock

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. [AMV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.97.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.24 for Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. [AMV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.9993, while it was recorded at 0.8924 for the last single week of trading.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. [AMV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12,054.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -5,505.64.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. [AMV]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.82% of AMV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMV stocks are: BUCKINGHAM STRATEGIC WEALTH, LLC with ownership of 34,523, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 18,681 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19000.0 in AMV stocks shares; and CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $16000.0 in AMV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. [NASDAQ:AMV] by around 95,019 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 150 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,169 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMV stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 95,019 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.