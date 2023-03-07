Market Analysts see The Boeing Company [BA] gaining to $225. Time to buy?

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] loss -1.48% on the last trading session, reaching $211.92 price per share at the time. The company report on March 3, 2023 that Luxair to Grow Single-Aisle Fleet with Boeing 737 Jets.

– Flagship of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg extends 737 fleet by leasing two and purchasing two additional 737-8 jets.

– 737-8s will give Luxair added flexibility, while reducing fuel use, emissions and noise.

The Boeing Company represents 597.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $123.80 billion with the latest information. BA stock price has been found in the range of $209.60 to $214.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.50M shares, BA reached a trading volume of 6999888 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Boeing Company [BA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $227.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for The Boeing Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $213 to $220, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on BA stock. On December 08, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BA shares from 209 to 222.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 5.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for BA in the course of the last twelve months was 54.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for BA stock

The Boeing Company [BA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.72. With this latest performance, BA shares gained by 1.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.05 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 206.84, while it was recorded at 208.64 for the last single week of trading, and 165.48 for the last 200 days.

The Boeing Company [BA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Boeing Company [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.34 and a Gross Margin at +5.20. The Boeing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.41.

The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Boeing Company [BA]

There are presently around $75,185 million, or 58.20% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,029,863, which is approximately 1.835% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; NEWPORT TRUST CO, holding 44,267,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.38 billion in BA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.05 billion in BA stock with ownership of nearly 2.651% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Boeing Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 1,053 institutional holders increased their position in The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA] by around 31,778,556 shares. Additionally, 909 investors decreased positions by around 17,861,850 shares, while 299 investors held positions by with 305,140,737 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 354,781,143 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BA stock had 425 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,739,424 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 2,163,982 shares during the same period.