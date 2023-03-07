Market Analysts see Pinterest Inc. [PINS] gaining to $27. Time to buy?

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] gained 4.18% or 1.06 points to close at $26.40 with a heavy trading volume of 16672063 shares. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Pinterest to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) announced today that Bill Ready, CEO will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. The session is scheduled for March 7, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. PST (7:30 p.m. EST).

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be publicly available on Pinterest’s Investor Relations website at investor.pinterestinc.com.

It opened the trading session at $25.50, the shares rose to $26.65 and dropped to $25.28, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PINS points out that the company has recorded 14.58% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -63.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.21M shares, PINS reached to a volume of 16672063 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pinterest Inc. [PINS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $29.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $25 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Pinterest Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $31, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on PINS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINS in the course of the last twelve months was 39.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 9.10.

Trading performance analysis for PINS stock

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.47. With this latest performance, PINS shares dropped by -1.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.80 for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.46, while it was recorded at 25.36 for the last single week of trading, and 23.00 for the last 200 days.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinterest Inc. [PINS] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.29 and a Gross Margin at +75.90. Pinterest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.60.

Pinterest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinterest Inc. go to 19.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pinterest Inc. [PINS]

There are presently around $14,234 million, or 91.00% of PINS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PINS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,130,726, which is approximately 2.261% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,580,904 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $833.74 million in PINS stocks shares; and ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., currently with $736.89 million in PINS stock with ownership of nearly 86.084% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinterest Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 337 institutional holders increased their position in Pinterest Inc. [NYSE:PINS] by around 98,768,193 shares. Additionally, 309 investors decreased positions by around 54,541,422 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 385,869,192 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 539,178,807 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PINS stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,438,733 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 10,085,173 shares during the same period.