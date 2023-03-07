Market Analysts see Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] falling to $4. Time to buy?

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [NYSE: GOL] closed the trading session at $2.50 on 03/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.27, while the highest price level was $2.65. The company report on February 6, 2023 that GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for January 2023.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil’s largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of January 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.37 percent and weekly performance of 13.64 percent. The stock has been moved at -35.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -25.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, GOL reached to a volume of 5502491 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOL shares is $5.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOL in the course of the last twelve months was 1.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

GOL stock trade performance evaluation

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.64. With this latest performance, GOL shares dropped by -25.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.26 for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.73, while it was recorded at 2.16 for the last single week of trading, and 3.53 for the last 200 days.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.22 and a Gross Margin at -20.28. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -97.15.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18 million, or 6.70% of GOL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOL stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 802,857, which is approximately -67.694% of the company’s market cap and around 64.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 770,439 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.93 million in GOL stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $1.87 million in GOL stock with ownership of nearly 17.558% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [NYSE:GOL] by around 1,082,503 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 4,373,352 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 1,647,021 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,102,876 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOL stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 582,804 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,237,896 shares during the same period.