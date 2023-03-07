Market Analysts see Entera Bio Ltd. [ENTX] gaining to $12. Time to buy?

Entera Bio Ltd. [NASDAQ: ENTX] gained 41.87% on the last trading session, reaching $1.44 price per share at the time. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Entera Bio Announces FDA’s Acceptance of a Type D Meeting Review to Affirm Design of the Pivotal, Phase 3 Protocol for EB613 PTH Mini Tablets, as the First Oral Osteoanabolic Treatment of Post-Menopausal Osteoporosis.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Type D meeting protocol submission builds on concurrence reached with FDA following successful Type C meeting and supports potential Phase 3 initiation in H2 2023.

Entera Bio Ltd. represents 28.81 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $43.69 million with the latest information. ENTX stock price has been found in the range of $1.06 to $1.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 90.57K shares, ENTX reached a trading volume of 6705590 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Entera Bio Ltd. [ENTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENTX shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for Entera Bio Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Entera Bio Ltd. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 145.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

Trading performance analysis for ENTX stock

Entera Bio Ltd. [ENTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 69.39. With this latest performance, ENTX shares gained by 51.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.63 for Entera Bio Ltd. [ENTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8973, while it was recorded at 1.0812 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2022 for the last 200 days.

Entera Bio Ltd. [ENTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Entera Bio Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.70 and a Current Ratio set at 12.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Entera Bio Ltd. [ENTX]

There are presently around $4 million, or 16.20% of ENTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENTX stocks are: KNOLL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,484,275, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 295,966 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.43 million in ENTX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.2 million in ENTX stock with ownership of nearly 555.399% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Entera Bio Ltd. [NASDAQ:ENTX] by around 209,103 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 1,821,572 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,032,758 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,063,433 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENTX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,201 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.