Market Analysts see Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] gaining to $53. Time to buy?

Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE: CARR] closed the trading session at $48.38 on 03/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $47.54, while the highest price level was $48.675. The company report on March 6, 2023 that Carrier Ranks No. 8 on Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies 2023 List.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, ranked eighth on Barron’s 2023 list of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies. Carrier finished in the top 10 for the second-consecutive year, moving up one spot from the 2022 list.

“Ranking in the top 10 of Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies list for a second consecutive year is a testament to our focus on sustainable solutions and the momentum we’ve built in a short time as an independent public company,” said David Gitlin, Chairman & CEO, Carrier. “Sustainability is in our DNA and we remain focused on creating impactful and leading climate solutions to address the world’s most pressing challenges in a way that benefits our customers, employees and our planet.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 17.28 percent and weekly performance of 7.61 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.82M shares, CARR reached to a volume of 8572454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $49.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Carrier Global Corporation stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CARR shares from 56 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corporation is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 44.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CARR stock trade performance evaluation

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.61. With this latest performance, CARR shares gained by 2.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.37 for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.20, while it was recorded at 46.58 for the last single week of trading, and 40.59 for the last 200 days.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.98 and a Gross Margin at +26.80. Carrier Global Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 48.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.53.

Carrier Global Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corporation go to 14.00%.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $34,948 million, or 87.90% of CARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 93,020,286, which is approximately 0.286% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 80,989,207 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.92 billion in CARR stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.78 billion in CARR stock with ownership of nearly -5.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carrier Global Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 543 institutional holders increased their position in Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE:CARR] by around 29,510,892 shares. Additionally, 530 investors decreased positions by around 32,843,728 shares, while 233 investors held positions by with 660,005,493 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 722,360,113 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARR stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,878,282 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 3,872,522 shares during the same period.