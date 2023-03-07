Market Analysts see Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [AMAM] gaining to $16. Time to buy?

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [NYSE: AMAM] closed the trading session at $12.54 on 03/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.345, while the highest price level was $13.07. The company report on March 6, 2023 that Ambrx to Commence Trading on Nasdaq.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Company to Transfer Stock Exchange Listing from NYSE to Nasdaq.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 452.42 percent and weekly performance of 124.33 percent. The stock has been moved at 698.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 577.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2512.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.81M shares, AMAM reached to a volume of 49990066 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [AMAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAM shares is $8.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on AMAM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 98.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.72.

AMAM stock trade performance evaluation

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [AMAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 124.33. With this latest performance, AMAM shares gained by 577.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 698.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 169.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.87 for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [AMAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.86, while it was recorded at 7.62 for the last single week of trading, and 2.22 for the last 200 days.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [AMAM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [AMAM] shares currently have an operating margin of -101.91 and a Gross Margin at +94.55. Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -100.06.

Return on Total Capital for AMAM is now -42.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [AMAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.00. Additionally, AMAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [AMAM] managed to generate an average of -$243,486 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 49.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [AMAM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. go to 21.70%.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [AMAM]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [NYSE:AMAM] by around 7,698,899 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 6,503,551 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 3,719,098 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,921,548 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMAM stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,680,598 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 4,472,033 shares during the same period.