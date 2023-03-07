Market Analysts see Altria Group Inc. [MO] gaining to $38. Time to buy?

Altria Group Inc. [NYSE: MO] price surged by 1.42 percent to reach at $0.66. The company report on March 6, 2023 that Altria to Host Webcast to Discuss Altria’s Definitive Agreement to Acquire NJOY Holdings, Inc.

Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) will host a live audio webcast on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its announcement of a definitive agreement to acquire NJOY Holdings, Inc. Altria issued a press release earlier today at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The webcast can be accessed at altria.com.

During the webcast, Billy Gifford, Altria’s Chief Executive Officer, and other members of management will discuss Altria’s definitive agreement to acquire NJOY Holdings, Inc. and answer questions from the investment community and news media.

A sum of 7101367 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.52M shares. Altria Group Inc. shares reached a high of $47.23 and dropped to a low of $46.45 until finishing in the latest session at $47.19.

The one-year MO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.95. The average equity rating for MO stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Altria Group Inc. [MO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MO shares is $49.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Altria Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $53 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Altria Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $47 to $43, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on MO stock. On June 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MO shares from 54 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altria Group Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for MO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for MO in the course of the last twelve months was 57.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

MO Stock Performance Analysis:

Altria Group Inc. [MO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.40. With this latest performance, MO shares gained by 0.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.63 for Altria Group Inc. [MO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.12, while it was recorded at 46.55 for the last single week of trading, and 45.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Altria Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Altria Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

MO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altria Group Inc. go to 4.64%.

Altria Group Inc. [MO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $50,184 million, or 59.60% of MO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 160,359,249, which is approximately 0.77% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 125,531,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.92 billion in MO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.41 billion in MO stock with ownership of nearly 0.967% of the company’s market capitalization.

964 institutional holders increased their position in Altria Group Inc. [NYSE:MO] by around 71,536,803 shares. Additionally, 760 investors decreased positions by around 68,114,511 shares, while 278 investors held positions by with 923,803,038 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,063,454,352 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MO stock had 231 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,521,005 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 7,886,189 shares during the same period.