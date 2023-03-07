Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] Stock trading around $2.17 per share: What’s Next?

Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE: LU] loss -7.66% on the last trading session, reaching $2.17 price per share at the time. The company report on March 3, 2023 that Lufax to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on March 12, 2023.

Lufax Holding Ltd (“Lufax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LU), a leading financial services enabler for small business owners in China, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results at 4:30 P.M. on Sunday, March 12, 2023 U.S. Eastern Time.

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 9:00 P.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Sunday, March 12, 2023 (9:00 A.M. Beijing Time on Monday, March 13, 2023) to discuss the financial results. For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a participant dial-in number, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

Lufax Holding Ltd represents 2.29 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.94 billion with the latest information. LU stock price has been found in the range of $2.15 to $2.36.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.62M shares, LU reached a trading volume of 15647302 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LU shares is $3.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LU stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Lufax Holding Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Lufax Holding Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $1.70 to $1.40, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on LU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lufax Holding Ltd is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for LU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.91.

Trading performance analysis for LU stock

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.36. With this latest performance, LU shares dropped by -30.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.25 for Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.51, while it was recorded at 2.27 for the last single week of trading, and 3.45 for the last 200 days.

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lufax Holding Ltd go to 0.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]

There are presently around $899 million, or 16.60% of LU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LU stocks are: FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 38,436,399, which is approximately 87.162% of the company’s market cap and around 4.25% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,829,947 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75.58 million in LU stocks shares; and KRANE FUNDS ADVISORS LLC, currently with $73.09 million in LU stock with ownership of nearly 16.942% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lufax Holding Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Sunday and at the time of the Sunday reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE:LU] by around 111,455,146 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 49,891,418 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 252,938,701 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 414,285,265 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LU stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,147,727 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 3,697,844 shares during the same period.