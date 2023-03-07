JP Morgan lifts Ciena Corporation [CIEN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ciena Corporation [NYSE: CIEN] traded at a high on 03/06/23, posting a 3.67 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $50.89. The company report on March 6, 2023 that Ciena Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Revenue increased 25% year-over-year.

Ciena® Corporation (NYSE: CIEN), a networking systems, services and software company, today announced unaudited financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended January 28, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8509477 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ciena Corporation stands at 4.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.99%.

The market cap for CIEN stock reached $7.55 billion, with 148.58 million shares outstanding and 146.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, CIEN reached a trading volume of 8509477 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ciena Corporation [CIEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIEN shares is $62.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Ciena Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $56 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Ciena Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $62 to $45, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on CIEN stock. On August 12, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CIEN shares from 56 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ciena Corporation is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.74.

How has CIEN stock performed recently?

Ciena Corporation [CIEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.51. With this latest performance, CIEN shares dropped by -1.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.47 for Ciena Corporation [CIEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.80, while it was recorded at 49.11 for the last single week of trading, and 47.45 for the last 200 days.

Ciena Corporation [CIEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ciena Corporation [CIEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.08 and a Gross Margin at +39.42. Ciena Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.21.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.08.

Ciena Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for Ciena Corporation [CIEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ciena Corporation go to 7.10%.

Insider trade positions for Ciena Corporation [CIEN]

There are presently around $7,151 million, or 99.90% of CIEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIEN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,140,290, which is approximately 1.86% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,343,173 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $729.92 million in CIEN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $453.46 million in CIEN stock with ownership of nearly 3.481% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ciena Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 230 institutional holders increased their position in Ciena Corporation [NYSE:CIEN] by around 12,920,617 shares. Additionally, 231 investors decreased positions by around 17,547,391 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 110,053,241 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,521,249 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIEN stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,640,428 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 3,452,176 shares during the same period.