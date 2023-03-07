Jefferies slashes price target on Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] – find out why.

Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE: MRK] surged by $4.22 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $111.24 during the day while it closed the day at $111.10. The company report on March 6, 2023 that Merck’s Investigational Activin Signaling Inhibitor Sotatercept Improved Six-Minute Walk Distance by 40.8 Meters at Week 24 Versus Placebo in Adults with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension on Background Therapy.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Sotatercept demonstrated statistically significant improvements in 8 of 9 secondary measures, including reduction in risk of clinical worsening or death.

Results presented today at ACC.23/WCC and published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Merck & Co. Inc. stock has also gained 1.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MRK stock has inclined by 1.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 27.48% and gained 0.14% year-on date.

The market cap for MRK stock reached $282.38 billion, with 2.54 billion shares outstanding and 2.53 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.51M shares, MRK reached a trading volume of 17557134 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRK shares is $118.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Merck & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Merck & Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $110 to $130, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on MRK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Merck & Co. Inc. is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRK in the course of the last twelve months was 36.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

MRK stock trade performance evaluation

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.59. With this latest performance, MRK shares gained by 7.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.76 for Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.04, while it was recorded at 107.58 for the last single week of trading, and 97.68 for the last 200 days.

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Merck & Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Merck & Co. Inc. go to 8.89%.

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $214,014 million, or 76.60% of MRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 227,205,978, which is approximately 1.37% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 214,731,385 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.86 billion in MRK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $13.11 billion in MRK stock with ownership of nearly 0.555% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Merck & Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,574 institutional holders increased their position in Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE:MRK] by around 102,558,303 shares. Additionally, 1,435 investors decreased positions by around 69,916,799 shares, while 337 investors held positions by with 1,753,847,063 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,926,322,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRK stock had 366 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,467,211 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 4,015,041 shares during the same period.