Infosys Limited [INFY] Revenue clocked in at $17.20 billion, up 1.39% YTD: What’s Next?

Infosys Limited [NYSE: INFY] traded at a high on 03/06/23, posting a 0.44 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $18.26. The company report on March 2, 2023 that Infosys Leads Global ESG Rankings.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Top ESG evaluators recognize Infosys’ dedication to sustainability and ethics in business.

Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced it is featured as a top performer across several global industry rankings and assessments in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) in FY22-23. The company has been recognized for its many efforts to consistently demonstrate commitment to sustainability, ethical leadership, and responsible business practices.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7383613 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Infosys Limited stands at 1.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.25%.

The market cap for INFY stock reached $74.18 billion, with 4.19 billion shares outstanding and 3.56 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.75M shares, INFY reached a trading volume of 7383613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Infosys Limited [INFY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFY shares is $20.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Infosys Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Infosys Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infosys Limited is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for INFY in the course of the last twelve months was 107.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has INFY stock performed recently?

Infosys Limited [INFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.55. With this latest performance, INFY shares dropped by -6.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.61 for Infosys Limited [INFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.55, while it was recorded at 18.10 for the last single week of trading, and 18.64 for the last 200 days.

Infosys Limited [INFY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infosys Limited [INFY] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.38 and a Gross Margin at +28.35. Infosys Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.18.

Return on Total Capital for INFY is now 34.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Infosys Limited [INFY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.26. Additionally, INFY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Infosys Limited [INFY] managed to generate an average of $651,281 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Infosys Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Infosys Limited [INFY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Infosys Limited go to 14.80%.

Insider trade positions for Infosys Limited [INFY]

There are presently around $9,326 million, or 14.10% of INFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFY stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 68,061,233, which is approximately -12.407% of the company’s market cap and around 18.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 32,562,774 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $594.6 million in INFY stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $448.78 million in INFY stock with ownership of nearly -4.636% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Infosys Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 215 institutional holders increased their position in Infosys Limited [NYSE:INFY] by around 51,511,637 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 81,506,067 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 377,717,431 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 510,735,135 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFY stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,022,501 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 12,088,669 shares during the same period.