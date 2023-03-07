Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] gain 2.50% so far this year. What now?

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE: YMM] closed the trading session at $8.20 on 03/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.99, while the highest price level was $8.52. The company report on February 28, 2023 that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:00 A.M. U.S. ET on March 8, 2023.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (“FTA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 unaudited financial results on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.50 percent and weekly performance of 16.98 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.43M shares, YMM reached to a volume of 6632085 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YMM shares is $11.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YMM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on YMM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for YMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.62.

YMM stock trade performance evaluation

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.98. With this latest performance, YMM shares gained by 2.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.24 for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.18, while it was recorded at 7.82 for the last single week of trading, and 7.50 for the last 200 days.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] shares currently have an operating margin of -82.00 and a Gross Margin at +45.46. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.75.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.40 and a Current Ratio set at 11.40.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE:YMM] by around 83,603,495 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 24,895,152 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 347,740,255 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 456,238,902 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YMM stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,802,769 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 4,111,209 shares during the same period.