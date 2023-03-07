For Oracle Corporation [ORCL], Analyst sees a rise to $85. What next?

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] gained 0.55% or 0.49 points to close at $89.74 with a heavy trading volume of 7422733 shares. The company report on March 2, 2023 that Oracle Sets the Date for its Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Announcement.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Earnings Results to be released on March 9, 2023, After the Close of the Market.

Oracle Corporation today announced that its third quarter fiscal year 2023 results will be released on Thursday, March 9th, after the close of the market. Oracle will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss the financial results. The live webcast will be available on the Oracle Investor Relations website at www.oracle.com/investor.

It opened the trading session at $89.41, the shares rose to $90.665 and dropped to $89.15, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ORCL points out that the company has recorded 19.18% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -47.65% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.14M shares, ORCL reached to a volume of 7422733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Oracle Corporation [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $92.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Oracle Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $85 to $104, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on ORCL stock. On January 05, 2023, analysts increased their price target for ORCL shares from 90 to 105.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 47.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for ORCL stock

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.02. With this latest performance, ORCL shares gained by 0.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.17 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.83, while it was recorded at 87.94 for the last single week of trading, and 76.69 for the last 200 days.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corporation [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.38 and a Gross Margin at +76.37. Oracle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.83.

Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 8.35%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Oracle Corporation [ORCL]

There are presently around $104,027 million, or 42.70% of ORCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 138,247,505, which is approximately 1.735% of the company’s market cap and around 42.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 115,512,940 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.37 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.48 billion in ORCL stock with ownership of nearly -0.833% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oracle Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,057 institutional holders increased their position in Oracle Corporation [NYSE:ORCL] by around 83,058,834 shares. Additionally, 1,022 investors decreased positions by around 54,396,434 shares, while 330 investors held positions by with 1,021,747,046 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,159,202,314 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCL stock had 293 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,681,094 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 7,898,265 shares during the same period.