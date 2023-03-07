For Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX], Analyst sees a rise to $6. What next?

Olaplex Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OLPX] plunged by -$0.39 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $4.675 during the day while it closed the day at $4.26. The company report on February 28, 2023 that OLAPLEX Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -21.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OLPX stock has declined by -29.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -66.77% and lost -18.23% year-on date.

The market cap for OLPX stock reached $2.79 billion, with 649.48 million shares outstanding and 647.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, OLPX reached a trading volume of 6453132 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLPX shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLPX stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Olaplex Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Olaplex Holdings Inc. stock. On October 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for OLPX shares from 13 to 6.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Olaplex Holdings Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for OLPX in the course of the last twelve months was 10.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.90.

OLPX stock trade performance evaluation

Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.26. With this latest performance, OLPX shares dropped by -38.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.65 for Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.78, while it was recorded at 4.62 for the last single week of trading, and 10.00 for the last 200 days.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.74 and a Gross Margin at +67.91. Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.66.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.91.

Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OLPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Olaplex Holdings Inc. go to -12.80%.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,563 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OLPX stocks are: ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA with ownership of 499,468,771, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 38,042,640 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $162.06 million in OLPX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $38.01 million in OLPX stock with ownership of nearly 2.215% of the company’s market capitalization.

123 institutional holders increased their position in Olaplex Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OLPX] by around 34,967,103 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 43,314,034 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 523,324,713 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 601,605,850 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OLPX stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,696,103 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 18,362,421 shares during the same period.