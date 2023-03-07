For Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. [KW], Analyst sees a rise to $21. What next?

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KW] surged by $1.72 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $18.895 during the day while it closed the day at $18.44. The company report on March 3, 2023 that Fair Isaac & Co. Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 20, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes are being made to ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The company moving to the S&P 500 is more representative of the large-cap market space. All companies moving to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies moving to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being discretionarily removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Fair Isaac & Co Inc. (NYSE:FICO) will replace Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the S&P 500, and Lumen Technologies will replace Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASD:BBBY) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) will replace Fair Isaac & Co in the S&P MidCap 400.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 9.05% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KW stock has inclined by 8.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.12% and gained 17.23% year-on date.

The market cap for KW stock reached $2.54 billion, with 137.11 million shares outstanding and 117.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 591.42K shares, KW reached a trading volume of 5869042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. [KW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KW shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KW stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Neutral rating on KW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for KW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.19.

KW stock trade performance evaluation

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. [KW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.05. With this latest performance, KW shares gained by 0.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.94 for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. [KW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.92, while it was recorded at 17.05 for the last single week of trading, and 17.74 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. [KW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. go to 20.88%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. [KW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,087 million, or 83.90% of KW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,251,108, which is approximately 1.366% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN, holding 13,322,009 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $245.66 million in KW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $219.42 million in KW stock with ownership of nearly 3.906% of the company’s market capitalization.

122 institutional holders increased their position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KW] by around 7,508,932 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 7,261,905 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 98,428,182 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,199,019 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KW stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,116,336 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 406,398 shares during the same period.